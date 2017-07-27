Cedar Point gets ready for mid-season inspections

Cedar Point takes pride making sure all their roller coasters are safe for the public to ride.

The park is currently getting ready for its mid-season inspections.

State officials inspected the rides before the park's opening in the spring.

The Cedar Point staff also inspects the rides daily.

Ohio had eight inspectors responsible for check more than 3,7000 licensed rides every year, including fair and carnival rides.

Cedar Point's inspections come on the heels of a tragedy at the Ohio State Fair where a ride malfunctioned, killing one and injuring several others.

