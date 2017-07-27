Man arrested for allegedly masturbating while watching children in pool

A man who is accused of masturbating while watching children in a neighboring pool is in court Thursday.

Police say Charley Slover was masturbating in the backyard of the his home on Columbus Street.

According to an affidavit submitted by one of the officers, Slover was watching children swim in a neighboring pool during the act.

When officers arrived and told him to stop, Slover began ranting and cursing at police.

Police said Slover also kept saying, "How about I fight you?" several times to them throughout the confrontation.

Slover is being charged with public indecency, menacing and disorderly conduct.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.