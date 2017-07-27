Man in court for allegedly assaulting his 1-year-old

A man who is accused of assaulting his 22-month old child is in court Thursday.

Police say 23-year-old Ronnie Abram grabbed the child in such a way that left scratches and bruises all over the child's face and body.

Abram admitted he did this in a text message to the child's mother.

Abram is being charged with assault as well as child and domestic abuse.

