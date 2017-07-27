Man charged with arson in apartment building fire

A man who police say set fire to a room at an apartment building will face a judge Thursday.

Police say Jonathan Weidner set fire to a unit at the Vanderbilt Place apartments on July 7.

Police say Weidner put at least two victims in direct danger due to the fire, as well as the firefighters who responded to the scene.

He also caused significant damage to the apartment.

Weidner is being charged with aggravated arson.

