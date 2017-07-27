Opening date confirmed for Renaissance Hotel

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The long wait for a new downtown Toledo hotel has come to an end.

The Renaissance Hotel has officially announced its opening date as August 2.

This comes after several delays to the development that began construction in early 2016.

The new hotel, located at 444 N Summit Street, will be able to accommodate its guests starting on that date.

The hotel will also be having a grand opening party to celebrate its completion with the community sometime in September.

"We want the city of Toledo to know that this is your hotel. Obviously we have guests that are traveling in and out international and domestic but this hotel is for the city of Toledo. We want you to come here and eat and drink and have fun," said Haley Gronemeier, sales and marketing director at the Renaissance Hotel.

The hotel has hired over 200 people to run the hotel that has more than 240 rooms.

The majority of their staff are local hires, according to Gronemeier.

They still have 15 vacancies and are looking to fill positions in engineering, housekeeping and food and beverage to staff the two restaurants on site.

"It's so important that we hired local. We need local experts here guiding our guest throughout the neighborhood. We want them to have a great time here at the hotel, but we know they're going to go out into the neighborhood and we want those employees or ambassadors to recommend the great neighborhood spots too," Gronemeier said.

Some last-minute things won't be quite ready for opening day like "The Height", a rooftop restaurant looking over the Maumee.

However, the other restaurant, "The Brim House" on the lobby floor will be ready the same day as the opening.

Visit here if you're interested in booking a room at Toledo's newest hotel.

If you would like to apply to work at the hotel, visit here.

