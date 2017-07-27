Oregon police searching for driver following police chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon police searching for driver following police chase

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon police are looking for a driver that took off following a short pursuit Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Seaman and Taylor Roads. 

Police say they attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding.

The motorcycle had two passengers on it.  

Police say the driver of the motorcycle refused to pull over, leading police on a short chase.

The driver then stopped the motorcycle and then took off. 

Police located the passenger but are still searching for the driver.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly