Oregon police searching for driver following police chase

Oregon police are looking for a driver that took off following a short pursuit Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Seaman and Taylor Roads.

Police say they attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding.

The motorcycle had two passengers on it.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle refused to pull over, leading police on a short chase.

The driver then stopped the motorcycle and then took off.

Police located the passenger but are still searching for the driver.

