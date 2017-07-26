Transgender Ohio National Guard member speaks out on President Trumps ban

The news of President Trump’s abrupt ban on transgender’s in the military has sparked controversy for many across the country, including those currently serving and transitioning.

One Ohio National Guard member is currently in the process of becoming a man.

"I'm still in shock really,” said Jonah Minot. “I'm just still processing what's happening."

Jonah joined the Ohio National Guard about a year ago and came out to the Guard shortly after. He's in the process of transitioning now.

"I came in to provide behavioral health services to our soldiers and there is absolutely nothing that would be preventing me from doing that just because of my gender identity," explained Jonah.

His wife heard the news from friends and quickly checked Twitter to verify. She was shocked.

"It's very scary,” said Gina Minot, Jonah’s wife. “It's very uncertain, very hurtful to think about that something that is being done nationally could impact us specifically and we don’t really know what’s going to happen from here and that’s kind of hard."

While President Donald Trump's decision has sparked controversy around the county. Local veterans are also split on the issue.



"I think it's a good idea, the thing is you go overseas, you know there’s Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, if they get captured they are in big trouble," said Eric Tower, a Marine Corps veteran who served during Vietnam. “And if we can’t protect them, then they are in deep trouble.”

"I wouldn’t have a problem at all,” said Cruz Basquez, a Navy veteran who served during World War II and the Korean War. “As long as they know their area and I know my area and as long as they are willing to serve and if I was there and needed help or attention with some kind of a problem and if they’re there I would share that because they are transgenders I wouldn't deny them from helping me. I needed all the help I can because that would be the way of livelihood.”

Local advocates from Equality Toledo say they were discouraged by President Trumps decision.

"To me there is no surprise or shock and awe that these things are happening,” said Nick Komives, executive director for Equality Toledo. “All we do is keep going backwards with Donald Trump."

For Jonah and Gina they say they plan to carry on as normal.

“At this point it's just a tweet,” said Jonah Minot. “It's not an order so you know I am going to continue to, you know my next drill weekend I am going to put on my uniform and keep doing my job."

