FIRST ALERT: Storms, Cool Breeze, Sunshine!

The weather will go through some quick changes late week and through the weekend.
Thursday will more humid. There is a chance of showers and thunder as highs reach the low 80s.
Any showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered. There may be a few heavy downpours.
Friday will be quite cool and breezy for late July. Northeast winds may gust to around 25 mph.
The weekend will be pleasant. You can expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.