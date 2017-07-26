FIRST ALERT: Storms, Cool Breeze, Sunshine!

The weather will go through some quick changes late week and through the weekend.

Thursday will more humid. There is a chance of showers and thunder as highs reach the low 80s.

Any showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered. There may be a few heavy downpours.

Friday will be quite cool and breezy for late July. Northeast winds may gust to around 25 mph.

The weekend will be pleasant. You can expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.