Ohio Supreme Court rules regulations by the state of Ohio on traffic cameras unconstitutional

Here in Toledo, there are traffic cameras to catch people speeding or running red lights.

City leaders agree with a national study that says speed cameras make driving safer. Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of cities being able to control how they're used.

Not much will change for Toledo. Traffic cameras, like the one at the corner of Cherry and Summit will continue to catch anyone speeding through the red lights.

In the 5-2 ruling, the judges stated three specific provisions of the 2015 law regulating the use of red-light and speed cameras were unconstitutional.

Toledo's top attorney, agrees.

"Because under the Ohio constitution, cities have what's called home rule powers,” said Joe McNamara, Senior Attorney of City of Toledo. “Under home rule powers cities have all abilities to legislate for themselves in matters of local self-government and police powers where it does not conflict with the general law."

This means the high court in Ohio found the regulations by the Ohio General Assembly were not general laws that apply evenly throughout the state but improperly limit the legislative power of a municipality.

"The general assembly was clearly trying to ban automated traffic cameras,” McNamara said. “They knew they couldn't do an outright ban because there was the previous Ohio Supreme Court decision in walker saying they were constitutional that they weren't an infringement on privacy."

McNamara said those three big regulations were requiring a safety study and notification to the public, requiring a speed-leeway provision and requiring an officer present at the time of the ticket.

"They did this backdoor, police officer present and the Ohio Supreme Court just didn't buy it,” he said. “That statute violates the Ohio Constitution. What you did was not constitutional. Cities can do this."

Cities can do this but drivers still have the right to appeal a ticket and have an independent hearing officer review the appeal.

