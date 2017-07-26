It's been a week since the first signs of algae bloom appeared on Lake Erie in 2017.

This week has been a good one for algae researchers as clear skies have allowed satellites to get high resolution images of the lake.

Conditions are ideal for algae growth right now with lake temperatures at the Toledo water intake in the upper 70’S.

The latest locations for the algae bloom is off the Monroe County coast. The highest concentrations are currently near Luna Pier.

The city of Toledo reports the city's water is safe to drink. Right now tests did not detect any microcystin in the intake crib in Lake Erie or the city's tap water.

