Domino's Pizza helps Findlay flood relief

Many people have already stepped up to help clean up flood damage in Findlay, but the United Way of Hancock County said they are still swamped with people in need.

It has been two full weeks after the latest flooding event in Findlay, and there is still a lot of work to be done. That is why the United Way has asked for more local volunteers to help flood victims clean up.

Multiple regional and national groups came to Findlay last week to assist in cleaning up flood damage, but now they have left.

But John Urbanski, President and CEO of the United Way Hancock County, said there is still a huge need for help.

He said the flash flooding that caused the Blanchard River to rise, also caused basements to take on water where flooding is usually not an issue.

"We've had over 125 people respond to our 2-1-1 request or call in. And so most of those were cleanup, some of them were also cleanup and recovery." said Urbanski.

Another business in Findlay is doing their part to help.

The Domino's Pizza located in Findlay promised 10 percent of all of Wednesday's proceeds will go into the United Ways flood relief fund.

The event will also happen again next Wednesday, August 2, as well.

"In 2007, our building down on north Main was flooded out, we had several employees who also lost their homes due to the flood. So you just want to give back and you want to make sure that everybody is taken care of," said Casey Hensley, the Domino's regional manager.

If Domino customers don't order a pizza on Wednesday, they still can help by using the keyword "united" to give 20 percent of their order to the United Way. That deal is good until Saturday, July 30.

Anyone interested in volunteering for cleanup can call 2-1-1.

