Sandusky Jail inmate escape video released

Surveillance video catching the escape of two inmates from the Sandusky County jail has been released.

It is a brazen act caught on camera. The escape took less than 30 seconds to pull off, as the two inmates quickly slipped out of a side door and took off.

At 2:18 p.m. last Monday, Jordan Chapman followed closely by Mickey Hardy, went through an exterior door at the jail and then ran south where the duo scaled the barbed wire fence.

Their orange prisoners pants were found in a nearby cornfield. The search for the inmates ended two days later when they were arrested separately Wednesday in Toledo.

They were then transported back to Sandusky County

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said in a Facebook post that an electronic indicator on the door letting guards know the door is unlocked or open was malfunctioning and has since been repaired.

Hilton also says his staff has made changes to their procedure to make sure an escape attempt like this does not happen again.

The sheriff released the video to quell any rumors that a member of his staff assisted in the escape. Both men received an additional charge of third-degree felony escape to their prison sentence.

