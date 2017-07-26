Toledo police looking for woman who fled with her six children - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police looking for woman who fled with her six children

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a woman wanted for interference with custody.

According to Toledo police, Misty Boyer, 30, took off with her six children after they were ordered into protective custody by the Lucas County Children's Services.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-1111.

