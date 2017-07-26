Land Bank and Fair Housing Center work to fight blight

One year ago, the Lucas County Land Bank announced a plan to either demolish or renovate 1,500 homes in 1,500 days.

So far, 550 homes have been renovated or demolished. That's about 185 ahead of scheduled.

"In order to keep a neighborhood strong, you need to make sure the houses are stable and the neighborhood has every opportunity to have home ownership or home rental," said Lucas County Commissioner, Tina Skeldon-Wozniak.

As the Land Bank has seen success, another group, the Fair Housing Center, is tackling the problem too. It's going after banks it says are not maintaining specific foreclosed properties.

The Fair Housing Center is joining dozens of other communities in a complaint filed with Housing and Urban Development, adding evidence that in Toledo, Deutsche Bank, Ocwen Financial and Alitsource are not maintaining foreclosed properties in African-American and Latino neighborhoods.

"Why can you do a great job of making sure there is curb appeal, a for sale sign, neatly manicured lawn in a white neighborhood? And in a community of color, we have gutters that are falling down, holes in roofs, unsecured doors, boarded up windows," said Michael Marsh, the President and CEO of The Fair Housing Center.

The Fair Housing Center is hoping the complaint will push the banks to step forward and address these properties.

This, while the Land Bank continues its work.

"We see the Fair Housing Center as an opportunity to be a partner with the land bank to make sure we know what's going on in neighborhoods," Skeldon-Wozniak said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.