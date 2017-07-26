NTSB calls for expansion of speed cameras

The National Transportation Safety Board wants to see the use of speed cameras expand throughout the country.

Currently, there are only 14 states that use them, including Ohio.

The safety board is calling for the expansion due to a new research that said speeding is almost as big a factor in deadly crashes as drunk driving.

In fact, federal regulators said nearly a third of deadly crashes from 2005 to 2014 were speed related.

More than 100,000 were killed during that time frame.

“Every mile an hour that you increase by, you're increasing your likelihood of a crash,” said Robert Sumwalt the NTSB acting chairman. “This study showed that we can improve the way that we set speed limits and enforce speed limits.”

Another recommendation encourages installing point-to-point enforcement. This is when a driver can be ticketed for getting from point A to point B faster than the time it would take bye following the speed limit.

This enforcement is used in Australia and the U.K.

