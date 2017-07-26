Man accused of robbing a gas station and home appears in court

A man accused of aggravated robbery and a house burglary, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Edward Loney, 46, of Toledo, allegedly stole a T.V. from a person’s home on July 16.

The owner of the home told detectives that Loney can be seen on a surveillance video committing the crime.

Loney is also accused of the robbery that happened at the Sunoco gas station located on Lewis Street, Tuesday.

According to the clerk who was working at the time of the robbery, Loney had his hand shoved in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied.

Surveillance video from the gas station was also viewed by detectives.

