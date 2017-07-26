Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Crews responded to the Toledo Hospital for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

The victim had been grazed by two bullets near his buttocks.

Police attempted to find out what happened to the man, but the victim was uncooperative.

Police say the victim altered his version of the events to every officer he talked to.

The man has since been discharged from the hospital.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.