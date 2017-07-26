Springfield High School students host third annual Jim Schall Memorial Blood Drive

With the urgent need for blood donations on the rise this summer, local high school students worked hard to make the life-saving donation easy Wednesday.

Students leaders at Springfield High School hosted the 3rd Annual Jim Schall Memorial Blood Drive at the school's field house in memory of Jim Schall.

Schall was a science teacher who died unexpectedly from a stroke in 2014.

Grace Johnson, a recent Springfield graduate and also one of Shall's students, chose to volunteer as a way to honor her former teacher.

"Energetic, passionate, just a person you want to be around," said Johnson.

Those were just a few words used to describe him, and as the years go on Schall's students have continued to remember all he did for them.

"But it was hard, Science Olympiad. We're still missing him in the program, but we're building it up, always thinking of him," Johnson added.

“My teachers start tearing up every time they talk about him and he seems like such an inspiring person,” said Najiah Owens, a Students in Action leader. “Just to keep his memory alive and if they didn't know him personally, then also the reason of the blood emergency. It's a really critical time for people to come out and donate.”

But it wasn't just the students who were inspired by Schall.

"For a teacher to have an impact for the time he was here, you have to really know the kids, respect the kids, and be able to talk to the kids. For him to make that impact in that short of time says a lot," said Jerry Stirn, a teacher at Springfield Middle School.

Volunteers at the blood drive were hopeful event encouraged people to give their own blood, to help save others.

"if they didn't know him personally, there's aklso the reason for the blood emergency so it's just a critical time for people to come out and donate, it's just a simple act of giving back," said Owens.

The student leaders partnered with the American Red Cross three years ago to keep his legacy alive.

The event lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

