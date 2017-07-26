Man leads police on chase in stolen vehicle

A man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Michigan on Tuesday.

Monroe County police were called to a residence on a report of a stolen Chevy Silverado around 11 a.m.

Two hours later, police saw the stolen vehicle speeding down North Monroe Street.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and Michigan State Police troopers followed the stolen truck into Wayne County.

Troopers were able to stop the stolen vehicle in the Telegraph Road area and arrested the driver without incident.

The driver is a 21-year-old man from the Monroe area.

His identity has not yet been revealed.

No one was hurt as a result of the chase.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.