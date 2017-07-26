Toledo group protests first Ohio execution since 2014

The state of Ohio just executed the first death row inmate in three years.

Ronald Phillips was convicted of raping and murdering his girlfriend's child in Akron, and was put to death Wednesday.

Phillips had been on death row for more than two decades.

Ahead of the execution, Toledo area residents gathered at the Lucas County Courthouse to protest.

"We're not here for innocence or guilt. We don't decide that. We're here against the death penalty. We're here against execution. We're here against killing people," says Ed Hoover with Toledo Coalition Against the Death Penalty.

Executions had been on hold in the state since 2014 because of concerns with the drug used to kill the inmates.

The Ohio Supreme Court recently upheld the death sentence for a Hamilton County man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in 1991.

