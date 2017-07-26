Woman accused of stealing from Toledo law firm, elderly client makes court appearance

A woman who is accused of stealing money from a Toledo law firm and an elderly client appeared in court Wednesday.

Leslie Rombkowski is accused of stealing from an elderly client and Charles Boyk Law Offices.

The money she allegedly stole totaled more than a million dollars.

Rombkowski posted bail earlier this month.

She is being charged with several theft-related crimes.

