Woman arrested after officers find drugs, paraphernalia in her car

One woman was arrested after officers discovered drugs and other criminal tools in her car in Seneca County on Tuesday.

The Seneca County Sheriff and the Fostoria Police Department obtained a search warrant to look for suspected drugs in 45-year-old Kimberly Kistler's car after pulling her over.

Police say they found heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash in Kistler's possession.

Kistler is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges of tampering with evidence are pending in conclusion with the investigation.

Kistler is currently being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility.

