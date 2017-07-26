Police looking for car involved in hit-and-run

Police were on the scene of a hit-and-run in Maumee Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Shelly Street around 11 a.m.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the car fled the scene.

The pedestrian's injuries are unknown.

Police are looking for a vehicle that is dark in color, possibly black, with likely front end damage.

If anyone has any information, contact the Maumee Police Division Detective Bureau at 419-897-7030.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.