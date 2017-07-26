Two drivers injured in Hancock Co. crash

Two people were injured in a Hancock County crash Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on County Road 180 near State Route 37 in Marion Township.

Police say Natalie Golich, 33, of Findlay was traveling south on County Road 180 when she went left of center and hit the vehicle driven by Curtis Sirmons, 33, of Fostoria.

Police say both vehicles spun due to the crash and Golich’s vehicle rolled onto its side.

Both drivers were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

