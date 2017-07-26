Van hits car, nearly drives into home

Police were on the scene of a vehicle that almost drove into a home Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on South Avenue around 6 a.m.

A mini van veered off the road and hit a parked car.

The van then almost crashed into a home.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unclear what caused the driver to go off the road.

