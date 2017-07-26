Van hits car, nearly drives into home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Van hits car, nearly drives into home

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of a vehicle that almost drove into a home Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on South Avenue around 6 a.m. 

A mini van veered off the road and hit a parked car.

The van then almost crashed into a home.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

It is unclear what caused the driver to go off the road. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly