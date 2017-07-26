Two Toledo families displaced after double house fire

Multiple crews fought to put out two house fires in Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fires occurred on Spencer Street at Prouty Avenue around 4 a.m.

One home caught on fire and the fire spread to the neighboring home to the right of the first house.

"There was quite a bit of fire on the first floor as well as the second floor. Crews did a nice job, they got on scene, they pulled hose lines. They knocked down a lot of the fire from the outside and were able to make entry. As you can see, there's quite a bit of structure still left so they made a great stop," said battalion chief Tim Clapp.

Battalion Chief Clapp said no one was injured in the fires, but the man who lives in the second home is now in police custody for giving crews a hard time about them spraying water on his home to put the fire out.

Investigators believe the fire is suspicious because the back door of the home was broken into.

Two women and a man live in the home but were in the process of moving. However, all of their things were still inside the home and they lost everything.

It was originally believed that the house was vacant.

The Red Cross is assisting the family that lived next door to the first home that caught fire.

The family includes the man, his sister, her two children and a dog and cat.

