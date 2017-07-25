Ohioans speaking up against human trafficking

While human trafficking is large issue here in Ohio, but Ohioans are doing something right when it comes to sounding the alarm.

While some associate the interstate and truck stops for human trafficking, people in the state are receiving training to spot victims.

A recent study shows Ohio ranks fourth in the nation for the number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

"What it means is that the system is working," said Celia Williamson, Ph. D., director of the human trafficking and social justice institute. "What it means is that people are concerned about the issue and they are calling in the tips."

Experts say Ohioans are looking out for not only their children, but all children. There are also programs fighting to stop human trafficking at both the state and local level.

"One of the things we're doing is being very creative in who we educate so not only will we come out and educate any group that wants to be educated, but we target our messages," explained Williamson.

There is a program for truckers against trafficking along with mandatory training for salon professionals. They say victims can often run into professionals of these fields, so they want to be prepared.

And those getting the training say learning what to look for and how to handle the situation makes a difference.

"I think a lot of stylists don't really put into perspective that this does happen on a day-to-day basis," said Jackie Brown, a cosmetologist at Beauty Bar. "I thought it was very neat to you know to kind of learn that."

Stylists say they create unique bonds with their clients and that's another reason experts reached out to train them.

"I always say it's just something about the blow dryer that makes people want to open up and share things," said Chelsea Holly, a cosmetologist at Beauty Bar. "That's a great part of our job, but that also means they are confiding in us and they may tell us something that is going on."

Cosmetologists say because of the training, they better understand how to help a victim who comes through their doors.

It's not just salon professionals, they are currently working on a way to get hotel housekeepers on board to combat human trafficking.

While the awareness in Ohio is clearly working, there is still work to be done and you can help.

Experts say you should be on the lookout for vulnerable teens. That could look like students missing blocks of time at school, having unexplained amounts of money or valuables, new peer groups that didn't exist before and more.

They ask if you have any information that you contact the national human trafficking hotline at 888-3737-888.

