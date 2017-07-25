Toledo Waterways Initiative meets with residents in Junction neighborhood

The Toledo Waterways Initiative (TWI) met with members of the community Tuesday to discuss a $10.92 million project to enhance the water flowing into Swan Creek North.

The project will separate the storm water flowing into the creek from the sewage.

“The rain water that enters the storm sewers will go directly to the rivers, it's clean,” said TWI Program Administrator Julie Cousino. “And the sewage that's carried in the previously combined sewage pipes will go directly to our waste water treatment plant to be treated before it's released into the Maumee River."

During construction, a few streets within the Junction neighborhood will be closed while workers dig up the pavement to get into the sewage system. The TWI team says the streets will be re-paved once the work is done, along with a few additions.

"They'll have new payments, new curbs, new drive aprons and at the intersections, there will be new pedestrian curb ramps," Cousino said.

Robert Rivers, president of the Junction Coalition, the neighborhood watch group, approved of the project. He said it will be a well needed improvement to the community.

"A lot of these people who live in our neighborhood are elderly folks, and they've lived in their homes for years,” Rivers said. “They don't plan on going anywhere. And they like to see a lot of improvements. That's what we're about, trying to make their lives more comfortable."

The construction is set to begin this August and will run until August of 2019.

Ashley Moore contributed to this report.

