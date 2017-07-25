Gubernatorial candidate visits Cherry Street Mission

The Cherry Street Mission is getting statewide attention for its Life Revitalization Center.

Tuesday candidate for governor and current Attorney General Mike DeWine made the trip from Columbus to get a firsthand look at the center.

From the outside, the building may still look like the old high school on Monroe Street, but Attorney General Mike DeWine said repurposing the school to then educate those transitioning out of poverty and homelessness is exactly what Toledo needs. That could be a blueprint for other cities throughout the state.

DeWine toured the facility and talked with folks in the new cafe. He said creating the Life Revitalization Center that houses multiple trade schools is key in preparing people for jobs and helping people create a new lease on life.

He believes access is key.

"It’s important that people have access to education,” DeWine said. “You have a number of people who live in the city, frankly, who don't have a car or don't have a way of getting around. So, they've got to be fairly close to where those educational institutions are. What this is, is bringing the training right to them. It certainly makes a lot of sense to that."

DeWine thinks the facility could also act as a prevention center for people who are abusing drugs and alcohol and cannot get a job. He hopes that could also set an example for other shelters across the state.

DeWine also said part of revitalizing someone’s life is also about teaching them how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.