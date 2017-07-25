Ottawa Hills proposed amendment banning certain fences

Ottawa Hills is considering a zoning amendment that would prevent community members from building solid privacy fences.

"There's a strong sense of community in Ottawa Hills and this is an effort to keep that going strong," said Village Manager Marc Thompson.

The new amendment, which is headed to its third and final public hearing, includes a list of prohibited fences.

Among them are chain link, barbed wire, above ground electrical and solid privacy fences.

"One of the motivations was to make sure that the community wouldn't become over run with six-foot privacy fences so that neighbors are able to communicate with neighbors and know who lives behind them," Thompson said.

The proposed ordinance says fences must be be at least 50 percent open for free passage of light and air. and not exceed a maximum height of four feet.

The amendment would add to existing code which completely prohibits front yard fencing.

"The community's small, there's one school," Thompson said. "But I think part of the motivation for the zoning commission was neighbors knew neighbors."

Residents will not be asked to tear down any existing fences, the amendment will only apply to new builds. The last public hearing will be August 7.

