Cliffs Natural resources guarantees environment protection in new iron ore plant in east Toledo

More than 100 full-time jobs with salaries averaging $90,000 is coming to the Toledo area.

Lourenco Goncalves who is the president, chairman and CEO of Cliffs Natural Recourses said with pride and authority Tuesday, that the environment was one of their number one priorities in considering where to build their new plant.

He stressed the iron and steel industry has a responsibility to protect the environment.

"We are going to generate things that we should not dispose, we cannot dispose,” said Goncalves. “We need to transform that thing into something that we can safely do it without creating a consequence for the environment."

To do that, it's going to come at a cost.

Goncalves said the state-of-the-art plant will turn iron ore into briquettes for the steel industry.

But it will do so with virtually no negative impact on the Maumee River. This is very different from China, which is leading the world in iron production.

"The rest, so the vast majority 90% are not,” said Goncalves. “They are more like we were 100 years ago that's not being competitive. That's being crazy."

Goncalves said what's also crazy is that it was as if the Ironville property was waiting for them. But, Paul Toth of the Port Authority said prepping this location took years, a $25 million investment and a vision for economic growth on the east side.

“But once all of a sudden you create this new investment people start feeling good about themselves, coming to work, making money investing in their own homes,” said Paul Toth, President of Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “As you look around and see communities that have reinvented themselves, this is really a part of what we see happening on the east side."

There will be 130 full-time positions and roughly 1,200 construction jobs to build that plant.

Goncalves also said he's not hoping for a 2020 start of production, he guarantees it.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.