Local group raises awareness of forced labor and human trafficking

Ohio is among the highest in sex trafficking in the nation. But what about the other aspects of human trafficking?

The Tiffin group, Sisters in Shelter, acts as a safe place for woman forced into the life of sex trafficking and has been in Tiffin for five years.

But Tuesday the group was spreading the word saying the majority of human trafficking is not in the sex trade but in labor worldwide. Volunteers with the shelter worked to educate people on the bigger picture of human trafficking.

They cited the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, saying that 78 percent of all victims of human trafficking suffer from forced labor while 22 percent suffer from the sex trade.

And locally, with many agricultural and industrial businesses utilizing temporary workers, the chances are high that some of them may be forced into labor. That is why Sisters in Shelter volunteers want to make sure everyone is on the lookout for any red flags.

"Keep your eyes open, when something doesn't seem right let the authorities know." said Louise Mennel, volunteer for Sisters in Shelter.

If you know of a human trafficking situation, you are asked to call the national stop human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888

