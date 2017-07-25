Tiffin city council to propose tax increase on November ballot

Voters in Tiffin will have the chance to decide if they want to pay less in taxes or have better roads.

With options for state gr ants for road improvements in Tiffin beginning to dwindle, the city has decided to go to voters for a five-year income tax increase. If the proposal passes, it would allow the city to do four times the amount of road work that they have been able to do recently.

Currently the city spends around $300,000 to $400,000 a year on road repaving and repair. But Tiffin mayor Aaron Montz says to keep the roads up to the 40-year standard, they should be spending an estimated $1.2 million a year.

This is why the city council is looking over a proposed quarter percent income tax levy that would generate $1.3 million a year earmarked solely for streets.

"We are not out there begging the voters to pass this," said Mayor Montz. "We're saying this is your opportunity to weigh in on what kind of condition you want your streets and bridges to be in going in the future for Tiffin, Ohio."

Mayor Montz says if passed, the increase would cost an average Tiffin household five additional dollars a month. That money would also allow the city to improve curbs, drains and sidewalks, which are big factors when it comes to drawing new businesses to the city.

"The condition of the street really shows the economic health and vitality of the city. And if you can't fix your streets, you probably don't have the money for other things; your parks are going to lack, your safety services," Mayor Montz said. "So we want to put that money in an area that we're really able to get a good return on our investment."

City council must approve the levy on Monday for the issue to be on the November ballot.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.