TPD officers realize duties go beyond fighting crime

They're sworn to protect and serve, but a lot of Toledo police officers realize that their responsibilities go beyond fighting crime.

It's not a requirement. It's a choice, and recently, many Toledo police officers have been caught in the act trying to make a difference in a child's life.

Last year, a picture of two TPD officers taking a break to play basketball with two east Toledo teens went viral. Now, images that are similar to that picture are beginning to pop up more and more.

“The men and women in blue like to interact and talk and play with kids. It’s good for the community and good for their soul. The community is made up of good people and it’s good to see that and interact with them," said Lieutenant Kevin Braun.

Many times, officers who are dispatched to the inner city to handle crime scenes have young ones watching the men and women they know or love be arrested.

So when there are moments that allow both officers and kids to let down their guards and make a connection happen, it’s crucial. Moments such as the hover board lesson that happened on Lawrence Avenue Monday afternoon help build that relationship between officers and the community.

“A lot of times our officers are in neighborhoods where they have that opportunity to be a strong positive role model for these kids and thankfully, a lot of our officers take that opportunity and talk to our kids when they are young and mentor them. And we like to see the kids we interact with grow up to be successful adults,” said Lt. Braun.

TPD has a community service section whose main responsibility is to reach out to block watch meetings and events. But there are officers within TPD that are reaching out to the community and building those bonds with the youth without being asked.

