Fake website ripping off consumers, targeting parents

Parents know babies are expensive. Now, many parents search the internet for ways to save money, but sometimes that can backfire.

A southeast Michigan man says he was ripped off by a fake website.

James Boudreau is a busy dad to twin boys. If keeping up with them is not enough, he's been battling a purchase made on the website newbabytime.com.

"We were looking for a bottle sterilizer and found one super cheap," explained Boudreau, but he says his credit card was never charged and the item never came.

"That same card, which I've only used a few times here and there, people were using it down in Florida to buy cellphones," Boudreau said.

It didn't stop there.

Boudreau says he canceled his card and moved on, but then he started getting letters in the mail from people who also bought items on the website and never received them.

"They started using our address as the company address," Boudreau said. "So we're getting letters from people across the United States, complaining to us that we're ripping them off."

The Better Business Bureau is now getting involved, giving the company an "F" grade and working with the Michigan Attorney General and Federal Trade Commission to get the website shut down.

"Before you order from any company on the internet, you have to do your homework," said Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau. "You have to check with Better Business Bureau. Check with other websites that specialize in this. See about customer reviews."

Boudreau has this piece of advice for those looking to buy cheap, "If it's that cheap, It's probably not legit."

The company also goes by the name "BabyStoreTime."

You can view the full BBB report here.

