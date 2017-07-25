Man accused in 2016 shooting has bond revoked

A man accused of shooting and paralyzing another man more than a year ago was sent back to jail Tuesday following a hearing where he was meant to plead guilty.

Jackie Leu is accused of shooting Timothy DuPont. The shooting severed his spine and paralyzed him from the waist down.

Leu was arrested and charged with the crime, but bailed out of jail.

Since then, the prosecutor says Leu has been purposely delaying the case by firing several attorneys.

"This one has been going on unjustifiably long because of the suspects actions," said prosecuting attorney Clint Wasserman. "Defendants have a right to council, but he is playing games rather then pursuing criminal defenses "

DuPont and his family expected Leu to accept a plea deal Tuesday to finally put an end to the case. However, Leu, again, fired his attorney.

The judge then revoked Leu's bond and set a cash bond at $500,000. And there may be more charged if the prosecution can prove Leu was threatening a witness that was set to testify against him.

"The victim has been through a lot. And guess what? The victim will continue to struggle the rest of his life based on Jackie's actions," Wasserman said. "He is dealing with a level of permanency that you and I can't appreciate. He is going to be confined to a wheel chair for the rest of his life."

While most of DuPont's family was emotional, Timothy looked angry after hearing he will have to wait even longer for justice.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.