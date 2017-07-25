Indoor shooting range causing concerns for neighbors

Imagine hearing gun shots go off right in your own backyard. The terrifying sound is all too real for neighbors who live with an indoor shooting range practically in their backyards.

The Firing Line, Toledo’s only licensed indoor pistol range and CCW training, is striking a nerve with neighbors who think the location for the business is just too dangerous.

“I have kids. They don't like it. On certain days, I can't even bring my nephew with autism over,” said neighbor Robert Jones.

“They need to close it down and let our children be safe,” said another neighbor, Mari Woodard. “We've got enough violence on the street without putting a gun range in our backyards.”

Owner Marvin Belknap is aware the nature and location of the business is striking a nerve with residents and is open to working with neighbors on fixing the problem.

“They've expressed some concerns to me. We're working on it. We limit our hours. We limit the size of the rounds, the size of the guns guys can shoot,” said Belknap.

Neighbors aren’t buying it, though.

"They're shooting big guns. Not just little hand guns. They're shooting big guns,” said Jones.

Although Belknap insists the building is safe, people are still leery of it.

“It's like okaying violence. I mean, we have enough violence in this world. People should put the guns down and pick up the Bibles, if you ask me,” said Woodard.

“This is east Toledo. I mean, it's not something we don't hear on a normal basis over here,” said Belknap.

Although the location of the range seems out of place, we checked with the city and they said zoning for the building is commercial, so the business is following the rules.

“The drug dealers, the thugs, the gang bangers, they're not going to come in here and shoot. They're going to stand out on the corner and shoot,” said Belknap.

The city approved the zoning of the building due to its size, small amount of parking offered and the fact that it's considered sports and recreation. It is considered worthy of just a minor site review.

