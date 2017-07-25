Ohio to execute its first prisoner in more than three years

Ohio is scheduled to execute its first prisoner in more than three years in Lucasville on Wednesday, July 26.

Ronald Phillips was convicted for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993.

He has asked the high court for more time to appeal Ohio's lethal injection method. Fifteen pharmacology professors argued Monday a sedative used in the process is incapable of inducing unconsciousness.

The first Toledoan scheduled for execution is William Montgomery. He was convicted for murdering two young women in 1986 in Toledo.

His execution date is scheduled for October 18.

