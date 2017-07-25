Toledo Fire Departments promotes several members

He came to America with his family from Havana Cuba and now, he's the Toledo Fire department's Deputy Chief.

Orlando Rafael Gonzalez was promoted to that position in front of his family and co-workers Tuesday, including his wife who is also a part of the department.

Gonzalez said he is excited for his new role.

"I'm looking forward to the challenges of trying to provide a safe environment for firefighters and the citizens of Toledo," said Gonzalez.

And he wasn't the only person who got a promoted with TFD. Timothy Furey was promoted to Captain,Tamra Powell and Daniel Lietaert were promoted to Lieutenant and Captain Michael Benadum was promoted to Battalion Chief.

