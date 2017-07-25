Man walks into police station, confesses to killing woman

NILES, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been charged with murder after walking into a police department and confessing to killing a woman he lived with.

Fifty-two-year-old James Parker Huffman of Niles was being held on a $1 million bond Tuesday after police found the decomposing body of 52-year-old Angela Cluver inside the home the two shared.

Niles Police Chief Jim Millin says Huffman walked into the police department on Monday and confessed to killing Cluver on Friday evening.

Investigators suspect Cluver was strangled. An autopsy was planned.

A neighbor, Ron Torgeson, told the South Bend (Indiana) Tribune that Cluver was cordial. He said he'd occasionally see Huffman working in the yard and "waved at him a couple of times, but he didn't wave back."

