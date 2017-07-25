Medical Mutual hosted Christmas in July to benefit four local organizations

It may not be December, but Medical Mutual in Toledo celebrated Christmas in July at their offices on Sylvania Road Tuesday afternoon, to benefit four local organizations.

All 450 employees at Medical Mutual’s Toledo office, participated in a variety of fund raising activities to fulfill the wish lists belonging to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Humane Ohio, Cherry Street Mission Ministries and Grove Patterson Academy.

During the event, employees enjoyed a lunchtime cookout with all proceeds given to the organizations.

There was a giving tree that featured “gifts” for each organization that supported their operation.

“We have put together a giving tree which has been very successful. Each of the four organizations have provided us with a list of wishes that can help them in one way or another, so our employees are taking ornaments off the tree and bringing back the items that will benefit those charities,” said Mark Tooman, the Manager of Communication for Toledo’s Medical Mutual.

Raffles for several themed gift baskets that were donated by employees, also generated additional funds.

Representatives from the four organizations were also at the event and had information tables, interactive activities and raffles to help generate funds as well.

