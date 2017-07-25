Heartland at ProMedica to host Back-to-School Prep party

Free school supplies and hair-cuts will be given to all area students at the Heartland at ProMedica Back-to-School Prep Party Saturday, July 29.

The free school supplies will be given to the first 300 students who attend the event on Flower Hospital’s campus, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Hero’s Toledo will be there providing a bounce house, along with a team of princesses and superheroes from Laurel’s Princess parties and Toledo Walleye mascots.

Free subs and snacks will also be available.

“The whole team at Heartland at ProMedica is excited to help the students in our community get ready to head back to school,” said Hillary Bates, Administrator for Heartland at ProMedica. “We are so pleased to be working with Sylvania Area Family Services and the Sylvania School Administration team, to reach those families in need and provide a fun and purposeful event for the community.”

There is no cost to join the party however, donations such as whole grains, low sodium vegetables, canned fruit and canned fish and chicken will be accepted for ProMedica’s Food Pharmacy.

Anyone interested in more information can contact Sarah Best with Heartland at ProMedica at 419-540-6000 or sarah.best@hcr-manorcare.com.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.