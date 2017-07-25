Baby sitter pleads guilty in 8-month-old's medicine death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Baby sitter pleads guilty in 8-month-old's medicine death

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month-old boy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other crimes.

Lori Conley also pleaded guilty Monday in a Franklin County court to child endangering and tampering with evidence in the 2016 death of Haddix Mulkey. She's in her 40s and could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.

Conley's attorney hasn't returned a phone call seeking comment.

Prosecutors says the Reynoldsburg woman gave an adult dose of the over-the-counter allergy medication to Haddix to try to get him to sleep while she was baby-sitting him May 13 at her suburban Columbus home. She called 911 after finding him unresponsive.

Authorities say Haddix died that day at a hospital from the overdose.

