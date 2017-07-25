Ohio Attorney General visits the Cherry Street Mission

Ohio’s Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate, Mike DeWine, made his way to the Glass City Tuesday afternoon.

He toured the Cherry Street Mission’s Life Revitalization Center to see how the new facility is addressing poverty and homelessness.

During his visit, DeWine talked with people in the new café and visited the kitchen where meals are prepared.

Stay with WTOL 11 News at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear why DeWine thinks the Cherry Street Mission should serve as a model across the state.

