Barry Bagels to open restaurant in downtown Toledo

Barry Bagels has announced that it will be part of the new ProMedica Headquarters in downtown Toledo.

The restaurant will be on the first floor of the Junction building at ProMedica Headquarters.

Barry Bagels has 11 locations throughout Ohio and Michigan and has been a landmark restaurant since its opening in Toledo.

"We are very excited about this partnership with ProMedica and the opportunity to serve people who live and work in downtown Toledo," said James Nusbaum, CEO of Barry Bagels Franchise Holdings.

Barry Bagels also has agreements in place to grow to 24 stores in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois in the next one to two years.

