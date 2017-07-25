Lourdes University planetarium offering solar eclipse glasses

For the first time in almost 100 years, North America will see a total solar eclipse.

While the total eclipse is not visible from Ohio, 80 to 90 percent of the sun will still be covered by the moon on August 21.

Lourdes University's Appold Planetarium is offering solar eclipse sunglasses for $1 for those who want to safely view the rare spectacle.

The glasses can be purchased with cash only at the Welcome Center in Russell J. Ebeid Hall on 6832 Convent Boulevard in Sylvania.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There are only 450 glasses available, so get yours while you can to safely enjoy the eclipse.

The solar eclipse begins at 1:02 p.m., reaches its maximum at 2:27 p.m. and ends at 3:48 p.m.

