Condemned killer arrives at death house ahead of execution - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Condemned killer arrives at death house ahead of execution

(Source: AP Images/RNN) (Source: AP Images/RNN)

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A prisons department spokeswoman said Ronald Phillips arrived at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. That's about 24 hours before he is set to die in Ohio's first execution in more than three years.

Phillips was convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

He has asked the high court for more time to appeal Ohio's lethal injection method. Fifteen pharmacology professors argued Monday a sedative used in the process is incapable of inducing unconsciousness.

Phillips also seeks a delay based on being 19 at the time of the killing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly