One arrested in Hancock Co. drug bust

One man was arrested during a drug bust in Hancock County Monday night.

The drugs were found at a home on Bernard Avenue in Findlay around 9:30 p.m.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team obtained a warrant to search the home.

Police say the search yielded heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash

David Claypool, 50, was arrested after the drug bust.

He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Claypool is currently being charged with permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

Police say additional charges and arrests are expected depending on laboratory results.

