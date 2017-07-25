Police: Man shoots girlfriend, accidentally kills himself

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.

Newark police say 29-year-old Phillip Lee Parker and his girlfriend had a confrontation in a parking lot and she sped off in her car, followed by Parker. Police say both cars struck other vehicles, with Parker apparently accidentally shooting himself in a collision before getting out and firing at his girlfriend. He collapsed and died.

Police say the woman was shot once and hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police Chief Barry Connell says officers had been searching for Parker since Sunday when the woman reported he recently had held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her and her family.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.