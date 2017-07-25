Cause unclear for Ohio trustee stabbed, found dead in lake

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A coroner says the cause of death for a northeastern Ohio township trustee found in a lake has been ruled as undetermined.

The Medina (meh-DY'-nuh) County Coroner says Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron was found with six stab wounds, but none of those alone caused his death.

The coroner says there wasn't enough evidence to rule the death a suicide, but the county sheriff's office says evidence indicates that no one other than Macron was involved in his death.

The 45-year-old Macron was reported missing on Dec. 16. Later that day, authorities found his office in disarray and discovered his vehicle parked several miles away, in a lot at Chippewa Lake.

A kayaker found his body in the lake on Feb. 21.

The investigation is ongoing.

